Bud Buschardt

The TEXAS RADIO HALL OF FAME has announced the passing of its outgoing Chairman, former ABC RADIO NETWORKS "Timeless" format PD and retired UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS adjunct professor BUD BUSCHARDT, who died MONDAY (3/15). No further details were made available.

BUSCHARDT, known for his encyclopedic knowledge of music, began hosting and producing for at ABC affiliate WFAA-TV and WFAA-A/DALLAS (notably, producing the teen dance show "SUMP'N ELSE," about which he co-wrote a book, and hosting "57 NOSTALGIA PLACE" on the AM station) in 1963, spending 18 years with the stations; he later hosted a weekend oldies show at KVIL for 10 years. BUSCHARDT programmed "Timeless" (a/k/a "Stardust") and hosted shows on "Heart & Soul" and "StarStation" at SATELLITE MUSIC NETWORK (later ABC) from 1989 through his 2007 retirement and also taught at UNT for almost 50 years.

