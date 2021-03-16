-
ESPN Radio Host Keyshawn Johnson Mourns Death Of Daughter Maia
March 16, 2021 at 5:33 AM (PT)
Condolences to ESPN RADIO morning co-host and former USC and NFL wide receiver KEYSHAWN JOHNSON and his former wife SHIKIRI HIGHTOWER on the passing of their daughter MAIA.
JOHNSON announced MAIA's death in a tweet and INSTAGRAM post on MONDAY (3/15); no cause of death was released. MAIA was 25.
It is with incredible sadness that I have to share the news about the passing of my beautiful Daughter Maia. Maia, as my first born child, has been the joy of my, and her Mother Shikiri’s, life.— Keyshawn Johnson (@keyshawn) March 15, 2021