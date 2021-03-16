Maia Johnson Passes At 25

Condolences to ESPN RADIO morning co-host and former USC and NFL wide receiver KEYSHAWN JOHNSON and his former wife SHIKIRI HIGHTOWER on the passing of their daughter MAIA.

JOHNSON announced MAIA's death in a tweet and INSTAGRAM post on MONDAY (3/15); no cause of death was released. MAIA was 25.

It is with incredible sadness that I have to share the news about the passing of my beautiful Daughter Maia. Maia, as my first born child, has been the joy of my, and her Mother Shikiri’s, life. — Keyshawn Johnson (@keyshawn) March 15, 2021

