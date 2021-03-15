Investment

U.K. investment firm GLOBAL MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT INVESTMENTS LTD. has filed for pre-approval from the FCC to increase its present 8.7% stake in iHEARTMEDIA to a maximum of 49.9%, reports BLOOMBERG.

The investment company, controlled by MICHAEL TABOR, father of U.K. radio group GLOBAL MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT LTD. owner ASHLEY TABOR-KING, filed a disclosure with the SEC stating, "On MARCH 12, 2021, GLOBAL MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT INVESTMENTS filed a letter and a remedial Petition for Declaratory Ruling with the FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION requesting advance approval for GLOBAL MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT INVESTMENTS to increase its equity and voting interests in the Issuer up to any non-controlling amount not to exceed 49.99%."

