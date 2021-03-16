Benefit Virtual Concert

IHEARTRADIO's Top 40/Mainstream WKSC (103.5 KISS FM)/CHICAGO along with MILLER LITE is presenting an ST. PATRICK’s Day (3/17) Virtual Concert to support the ILLINOIS RESTAURANT ASSOCIATION EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION. The concert features the CHICAGO-based FALL OUT BOY. Viewers can watch the live show on the 103.5 KISS FM YOUTUBE Channel at 7p (CT) WEDNESDAY MARCH 17th.

Supporters can donate by texting RELIEF to 773-985-2703, or visiting the ILLINOIS RESTAURANT ASSOCIATION website illinoisrestaurants.org

