Sale, Donation

CUMULUS LICENSING LLC is selling Rock KDVB (V100, simulcasting KDVV/TOPEKA)/EFFINGHAM, KS to DON and DENISE SHERMAN's INTREPID COMPANIES, LLC for $300,000. The buyer plans to apply to move the station into the TOPEKA market as a Class C2 FM facility with antenna on a tower owned by HEARTLAND TOWER, INC. in HOYT, KS, north of TOPEKA.

In other filings with the FCC, TOCCOA FOUNDATION, INC. is donating AC WSNW-A (THE LAKE)/SENECA, SC to BLUE RIDGE BROADCASTING CORPORATION.

