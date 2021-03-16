Live Shows Are Back

Beginning MAY 28th BONNAROO FARM in MANCHESTER, TN launches a new series of social distant live CONCERTS ON THE FARM sponsored by VERIZON, BACARDÍ™, and the TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF TOURIST DEVELOPMENT, with the first show featuring BILLY STRINGS. The next day, on MAY 29th, is a concert by JON PARDI with special guest JAMESON RODGERS. That will be followed by two live shows by THE AVETT BROTHERS on July 2nd-4th. Tickets go on sale 10a (CT) MARCH 19th at www.BonnarooFarm.com. One dollar from each ticket will benefit the BONNAROO WORKS FUND.

“The soundtrack of AMERICA is made in TENNESSEE, and I can’t think of a better place to celebrate the return of live music than at the BONNAROO FARM,” said TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF TOURIST DEVELOPMENT Commissioner MARK EZELL. “We’re ready to see our stages and venues full again, and artists back on the road doing what they love. We know music fans are ready as well, and CONCERTS ON THE FARM’s approach to delivering live music in a responsible environment will set the bar high for future events.”



Due to social distancing music, fans will be restricted to an 8’ x 8’ pod with their own chairs and blankets. The pods will be six feet apart. Tickets are sold in groups of four people per pod. Masks will be required for all attendees when moving around the venue, but may be removed while inside their reserved seating area. Staff will also be required to wear face masks. Organizers will act under the advisement of health and public safety officials and abide by relevant state recommendations to ensure a safe and enjoyable event. Concessions and merchandise will be available on-site through mobile ordering.



VEEPS will broadcast online selected performances of The BONNAROO CONCERTS ON THE FARM.



For information about tickets, performers, and a complete list of safety measures, allowed and prohibited items visit www.BonnarooFarm.com.

