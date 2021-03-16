30th Year

Live streaming on EARTH Day 2021, APRIL 22nd at 6:30p (MT) will be ETOWN's 30th b’Earthday Celebration and its induction into the COLORADO MUSIC HALL OF FAME featuring performances by LOS LOBOS, THE WAR AND TREATY, LYLE LOVETT, BOB WEIR, SAM BUSH, CITY and COLOUR, and RAQUEL GARCIA, along with a conversation with Former U.S. Senator and environmental advocate TIM WIRTH.

"HELEN [FORSTER] and I started ETOWN in '91 determined to try something new, to make a different kind of show, one that mixed music and message," said ETOWN founder and host NICK FORSTER. "It took us a while to find our voice and our place in the media landscape, but over the last three decades, we've not only presented—and played—a ton of remarkable live music, we've also shared really inspiring conversations and stories of ordinary people doing extraordinary things on behalf of our shared environment.



“It's hard to imagine a forum where POPS STAPLES, PRESIDENT JIMMY CARTER, ATMOSPHERE, WILLIE NELSON, JANE GOODALL, KACEY MUSGRAVES, JAMES TAYLOR, BILLY STRINGS, and a thousand more have come together on behalf of a few big ideas: that we're all connected, that music reinforces that connection, and that we can all do something to fight climate change and social and racial injustice."



ETOWN co-founder HELEN FORSTER added, “The reality is that ETOWN has always appeared bigger than it is. We're just a handful of people who made something remarkable almost every week for a long time.”



ETOWN is aired on more than 300 radio stations nationwide, APPLE PODCASTS, SPOTIFY, PODBEAN, VIMEO, FACEBOOK and TWITTER @eTownRadio, on INSTAGRAM @eTown_Radio, on YOUTUBE. More information at eTown.org

« see more Net News