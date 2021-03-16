-
WCYQ/Knoxville’s Carina Patterson Adds Midday Duties At WVEZ/Louisville
March 16, 2021 at 9:48 AM (PT)
SUMMITMEDIA Country WCYQ (100.3 THE WOLF)/KNOXVILLE, TN morning co-host CARINA PATTERSON adds midday duties at sister AC station WVEZ (MIX 106.9)/LOUISVILLE, KY, effective TODAY (3/16).
The news comes three years to the day after PATTERSON (then known as "CARINA WITH A TWIST OF LIME" STEWART) was officially promoted from nights to mornings WCYQ, after six months of filling in on that daypart with co-host OPIE JOE (NET NEWS 3/16/2018).