Patterson

SUMMITMEDIA Country WCYQ (100.3 THE WOLF)/KNOXVILLE, TN morning co-host CARINA PATTERSON adds midday duties at sister AC station WVEZ (MIX 106.9)/LOUISVILLE, KY, effective TODAY (3/16).

The news comes three years to the day after PATTERSON (then known as "CARINA WITH A TWIST OF LIME" STEWART) was officially promoted from nights to mornings WCYQ, after six months of filling in on that daypart with co-host OPIE JOE (NET NEWS 3/16/2018).

