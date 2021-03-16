Frank (l), Popovich (r)

CLEVELAND INTERNATIONAL RECORDS (CIR) has entered into a global distribution deal with BFD/AUDIUM NASHVILLE. The companies will work together to distribute new music to fans, with future projects to include recordings by Country artists JOHN ANDERSON and DAVID ALLEN COE, among others.

"The pandemic has definitely made us rethink how we conduct business on some levels, but it has also forced us to shift our focus elsewhere for the better, too,” said CIR Pres. STEVE POPOVICH JR. “BFD/AUDIUM NASHVILLE’s [CEO] BOB FRANK has had a lot of success over the years in the business, and it's comforting to me that he not only knew my father [CIR Founder STEVE POPOVICH SR.] but worked with him as well. CIR is my father's creation, and it's nice to work along with someone who understands our vision and where we see ourselves down the road.”



"We are thrilled to partner with STEVE and look forward to working with him on the strong releases he has planned for 2021,” said FRANK.

