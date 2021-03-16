95 WILL Rock's Tom Kief

ALPHA MEDIA Active Rock WIIL (95 WILL ROCK)/WAUKEGAN-KENOSHA Morning Show co-host TOM KIEF of the TOM & EMILY MORNING SHOW raised $15,845 to help the ST. BALDRICK'S FOUNDATION in the fight against childhood cancer this year.

KIEF is the WIIL ROCK annual "shavee" for the cause, and the fundraising event was different this year due to the pandemic. In a virtual setting in 2020, the 95 WIIL ROCK team was ranked 39th in the country out of 3,761 teams in funds raised for ST. BALDRICK'S.

KIEF said, “My bald head was ranked 47th out of 32,839 shavees in the country in 2020. The annual event we attend at KENOSHA, WISCONSIN's 'World Famous Brat Stop' is consistently one of the biggest BALDRICK'S events in the entire country. So when we found out that the 2021 event was being canceled because of COVID-19 we knew we had to do something to help. We put together our own virtual event and were able to raise $15,845 to help in the fight against childhood cancer.”

« see more Net News