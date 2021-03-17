Charese Fruge, Claire Ballard

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH" column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE talks to CLAIRE BALLARD who wakes up her hometown, EVANSVILLE, IN, weekday mornings on WSTO (HOT 96).

Discussing her career to this point, BALLARD related, “I think my greatest accomplishment is being one of the few female led morning shows. I'm extremely grateful to work for a GM like TIM HUELSING. When he gave me my first job in 2010, there weren't many women hosting night shows either. TIM believes in hiring based on personality, not gender.”

Each week in ALL ACCESS' "WOMEN TO WATCH," CHARESE FRUGE goes deep with women from every facet of our related businesses.

