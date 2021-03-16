Catino

In an internal memo shared with staff TODAY (3/16), SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE Chairman and CEO RANDY GOODMAN announced that EVP/A&R JIM CATINO will be leaving the label group at the end of JUNE. CATINO plans to launch an unspecified new venture, believed to be in publishing and artist development. A 27-year music industry veteran, CATINO has been with SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE (in its various iterations) since 2001. He was promoted to his current role in 2018 (NET NEWS 10/18/18).

GOODMAN wrote, “When I joined SONY MUSIC almost six years ago, there was a need, and thus an opportunity, to reimagine the Company’s priorities and what A&R could/should mean for SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE going forward, particularly in the area of breaking new artists. JIM has been an important partner in making all of that happen from our very first meeting. Here we are, six short years later, having achieved significant artist breakthroughs as well as our aspirational goal of claiming #1 current market share for Country. None of that would have happened without JIM’s creative vision, leadership and ability to execute. He has made an indelible mark on the amazing legacy of SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE, and thus, we all owe him a great debt of gratitude.”

GOODMAN added, “I know will find great success in all that lays ahead. Ideally, we’ll continue to be a part of whatever new and exciting artists he finds and develops.”

No word yet on plans for his successor at SONY. GOODMAN told his staff, “We will come back to you very soon with more information about our search for a new head of A&R."

