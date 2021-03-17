Ohio University's Music Industry Summit

OHIO UNIVERSITY’s third annual MUSIC INDUSTRY SUMMMIT on MARCH 25th will offer nearly 13 hours of national and regional music leaders and artists for learning opportunities and featured performances.



Students, educators and the public can register for free and learn about multiple areas of the music industry, as well as how artists and leaders are navigating the challenges of the pandemic.

OHIO SCHOOL OF MEDIA ARTS AND STUDIES and MUSIC INDUSTRY SUMMIT Director JOSH ANTONUCCIO said, “The conference provides a platform for many prominent leaders and talented artists to share lessons, stories and guidance with attendees who are interested in entering the industry."

This year’s SUMMIT hosts multiple keynote conversations including GRAMMY-winning BILLIE EILISH and her producer/collaborator FINNEAS; GRAMMY-nominated artist PHOEBE BRIDGERS; critically acclaimed artist and producer ST. VINCENT; as well as TOP DAWG ENTERTAINMENT and KENDRICK LAMAR mixing engineer MIXEDBYALI. Iconic hip hop duo RUN THE JEWELS will be featured with their managers AMAECHI UZOIGWE and WILL BRONSON, in a conversation on the business and creative decisions behind their meteoric success.



SCRIPPS COLLEGE OF COMMUNICATION Dean SCOTT TITSWORTH added, “The MUSIC INDUSTRY SUMMIT is a signature opportunity for the OHIO UNIVERSITY community and guests to see inside the music industry, Using our strong connections within the industry, including our fantastic alumni, we believe the SUMMIT is one of the best of its kind in the world and will inspire and propel students who want careers in this exciting industry.”



Said CENTER FOR ENTREPRENEURSHIP Executive Director PAUL BENEDICT, “Anyone who loves music will get to geek out a little, but the stories and lessons from these musicians are applicable to any of us as we strive to be great in our careers and make an impact."

Other prominent speakers at the summit include RAYMOND LEON ROKER, global head of editorial for AMAZON MUSIC; KEN EHRLICH, 40-year producer of the GRAMMY AWARDS and an OHIO SCRIPPS COLLEGE OF COMMUNICATION alumnus; CANDACE NEWMAN, CEO and founder of LIVE OUT L!VE; JEN MALONE, music supervisor for "Euphoria," "Atlanta" and "The Umbrella Academy"; NWAKA ONWUSA, VP Curatorial Affairs/Chief Curator for THE ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME; PORTIA SABIN, President of the MUSIC BUSINESS ASSOCIATION; and BOB BOILEN, host and creator of NPR MUSIC’s "Tiny Desk Concert Series."

OHIO UNIVERSITY PERFORMING ARTS & CONCERT SERIES Director DREW HOLZAEPFEL noted, “This SUMMIT has quickly grown into a national event with leaders from all corners of the industry. It provides an opportunity for OHIO students to hear from some of the greatest minds in the field as well as some of the most relevant artists of the moment. We are thrilled to be a part of this experience.”



The SUMMIT will also feature select artist performances, including an opening DJ set by KELLY LEE OWENS and a performance from HALEY HEYNDERICKX.

Added ANTONUCCIO, “STEVE JOBS used to famously remark that ‘real artists ship,’ and students attending will be hearing from artists and professionals who have done just that – improvising and persevering throughout their varied experiences and histories."

Registration is now open on sponsoring partner REDSTORY’s website here.

