Takes Over Three In LMA

Receiver LARRY PATRICK has amended the paperwork for the sale of three stations formerly owned by ED STOLZ to VCY AMERICA for $6 million, adding an LMA for VCY to immediately take over operation of Top 40 KREV-F (92.7 REV THE REVOLUTION)/ALAMEDA-SAN FRANCISCO, Top 40 KFRH (104.3 NOW FM)/NORTH LAS VEGAS and Top 40 KRCK/MECCA-PALM SPRINGS.

The "Local Programming and Marketing Agreement" dated MARCH 15th runs for 12 months unless extended by written agreement, and covers all hours in the week with PATRICK as licensee retaining the right to 6-8a (PT) SUNDAY mornings. VCY AMERICA is paying $5,000 per month for the LMA plus reimbursement of "reasonable operating expenses" of the station, including utilities and music licensing fees.

STOLZ's attempts to regain control of the stations after failure to pay music licensing fees were rebuffed by U.S. DISTRICT COURT Judge JESUS BERNAL, leaving STOLZ still facing contempt charges.

