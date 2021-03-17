Kiss 108's Secret Sound Contest

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WXKS (KISS 108)/BOSTON is giving away $13,000 (growing by the day) to a local listener who can correctly guess the sound. Listeners have been calling for weeks trying to guess SECRET SOUND #3 for the station’s $25,000 SECRET SOUND SWEEPSTAKES.



SECRET SOUND #3 had a starting jackpot of $1,000, the station adding $108 for each incorrect guess. After 71 incorrect guesses, plus $5000 from "MATTY In The Morning," the current jackpot is $13,668 and will continue to increase until a correct answer is received from a local listener.



The secret sound is available at Kiss108.com/Sound so everyone can listen to it as often as they choose along with everyone’s incorrect guesses.

"MATTY In The Morning" will give out an exclusive hint about the sound today at 8:10a (ET) – giving someone the chance to win a life-altering amount of money. Listeners can set a reminder by telling their smart device to "Play KISS 108 on iHEARTRADIO" for their chance to play KISS 108’s SECRET SOUND.

