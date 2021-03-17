Binnie Media/Maine Gives Back

BINNIE MEDIA Classic Hits WFNK (107.5 FRANK) and Country WTFT (THE WOLF)/PORTLAND, ME raised $471,486 during the 16th annual CARES FOR KIDS RADIOTHON, benefitting the BARBARA BUSH CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL at MAINE MEDICAL CENTER in PORTLAND.

Commented VP Programming HEATH COLE, “I cannot begin to say how incredibly proud I am of what our team continues to do for children and families here in MAINE. I owe so much to my dedicated PORTLAND/MIDCOAST teams. I also want to express my sincerest appreciation to LEIF ERICKSON."

Added ERICKSON, FRANK BRANDS MAINE Director Programming/Ops, “For an event to have success like this, you need a dedicated team who knows how to convey emotion, be in the moment, paint a 'theater of the mind' picture, and have true compassion for the cause. This BINNIE MAINE on-air team has it, and as someone who has been a part of all 16 RADIOTHONS dating back to 2006, I’ve never been prouder to be a part of this team than I am today. Thank you for shining so brightly to help kids and families in the community who need it."

« see more Net News