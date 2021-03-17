Looking For Answers

The momentum builds everyday as more sessions take shape for the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT, set to run APRIL 21 & 22 across the NUVOODOO CLOUD PLATFORM

many sessions will feature live Q&A, and you'll be able to network with speakers and other attendees in the FUTURI NETWORKING LOUNGE

You'll have the ability to network and interact with and learn from thought leaders and experts across the audio spectrum, radio, streaming, podcasting ...

Registration is very inexpensive and easy

For just $150 (only $100 if you are out of work, and free to paying WWRS 2020 registrants) you will get full access to two days of cutting edge information across 15+ sessions.

Nielsen Audio - What's The Future Of Measurement As It Pertains To Radio Programming?.

Radio in the Top 50 markets lives and breathes by NIELSEN RADIO PPM scores. Those markets 51+ are still using Diary methodology. Does the current PPM device help or hurt programming? Many say it's out of step with radio's current needs. Is NIELSEN accurately capturing what's happening and we just don't like the results? Or, does NIELSEN need to update its technology to better sample radio users in all the ways that currently and in the future, more accurately measure radio listening and consumption in all of its forms?

These experts will lay down their cards face up for a honest discussion:

TRACY GILLIAM, SVP, FUTURI (moderator)

ANDREW CURRAN, Pres., DMR/Interactive

CHARLIE SISLEN, Partner, RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC.

DAVID CHIPMAN, SVP/Sales Dir., NIELSEN AUDIO

JUSTIN CHASE CCO, BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP

How Do I Register For The All Access Audio Summit?

Registration for the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT is easy

ALL ACCESS is working hard to bring you the most exciting and interactive virtual experience possible.

We want to know who you want to see speak and what kinds of subject matter/content are relevant to you at this point in time? If you have thoughts you'd like to share, please click here! Or take our online survey, here.

the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT is proud to announce that the following speakers are set to appear:

Send your questions for BOB PITTMAN to AllAccessAudioSummit@AllAccess.com

Look for more exciting announcements as we take your speaker and content suggestions here or take our survey here as we begin putting together an innovative and worthwhile two-day virtual event to plug you into what's going on in audio -- radio, streaming, podcasting -- at the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT, APRIL 21-22.

For more information email us here -- AllAccessAudioSummit@AllAccess.com

