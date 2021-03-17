Mariah Carey (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

As the trial of ex-MINNEAPOLIS police officer DEREK CHAUVIN, accused of murdering GEORGE FLOYD, is underway, a group of top recording artists – including MARIAH CAREY, ARIANA GRANDE, NAS and SEAN COMBS -- actors and basketball players and coaches launched the ALLIANCE FOR CRIMINAL JUSTICE REFORM to advocate for the enactment of the federal “GEORGE FLOYD JUSTICE IN POLICING ACT.

Prominent recording artists include: ALOE BLACC, BABYFACE, BIG SEAN, JESSIE J, JULIA MICHAELS and Q-TIP. Athletes include CHRIS PAUL, ANDRE IGUODALA, SUE BIRD and NBA coaches GREGG POPOVICH, DOC RIVERS, LLOYD PIERCE, RICK CARLISLE and NHL alumni J. T. BROWN and ANSON CARTER.

