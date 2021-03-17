Food For The Needy

ENTERCOM/PITTSBURGH raised funds to provide over 650,000 meals for people in need through the “Giant Eagle Feed the Need Radiothon.” The radiothon directly benefits GREATER PITTSBURGH COMMUNITY FOOD BANK and those dealing with food insecurity in the PITTSBURGH region.

“This is a great example of Pittsburghers taking care of each other and using the power of radio to spread the message of the need in our region,” said SVP/Market Mgr. MICHAEL SPACCIAPOLLI. “Helping the community is part of the fabric of what we do. On behalf of our amazing team at ENTERCOM/PITTSBURGH, I want to once again thank our listeners for stepping up to help our neighbors in need."

« see more Net News