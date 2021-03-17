Debuts 'Common Works Registration Pre-Fill'

SOUNDEXCHANGE has rolled out, "a major upgrade" in its technologies to create greater efficiencies in the data exchange between record labels and music publishers.

Called the COMMON WORKS REGISTRATION (CWR) PRE-FILL, the new feature, "improves the compatibility of data that flows through SOUNDEXCHANGE’s MUSIC DATA EXCHANGE (MDX) app.

“The integration of CWR submissions represents an important step in the evolution of MDX,” said EVP/CFO ANJULA SINGH. “By empowering labels and publishers to share data with greater ease and efficiency, we are laying the groundwork for improved data and transparency, not only within MDX but also within the larger music industry."

