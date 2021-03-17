Johnson

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC NASHVILLE and AMPED ENTERTAINMENT have signed songwriter/producer KK JOHNSON to a global publishing deal. JOHNSON is one third of the sibling trio TRACK45, who signed with STONEY CREEK RECORDS in AUGUST of 2020 (NET NEWS 8/18/20).

“I’m so excited to continue my songwriting journey with AMPED ENTERTAINMENT and WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC,” said JOHNSON. “I truly feel like I’m surrounded by not only the smartest and most incredibly hardworking team of people, but also the most kind, empowering individuals who share my pure love for music!”

