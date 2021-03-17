Clockwise, l-r: Turnbow, Harris, Durbovay and Neal

NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS ASSOCIATION INTERNATIONAL (NSAI) has promoted two staff members and added two others. JENNIFER TURNBOW moves to CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER and MEGAN HARRIS moves from receptionist to Member Representative. AUBREE NEAL has been added as Dir./Development and CHLOE DUBROVAY joins as Executive Assistant.

TURNBOW, who has been with the organization for almost 16 years, will continue to oversee the day-to-day operations and finances for NSAI, serve as a legislative advocate for songwriters, co-direct NSAI's annual fundraiser, TIN PAN SOUTH SONGWRITERS FESTIVAL, and produce the NASHVILLE SONGWRITER AWARDS. NSAI Executive Dir. BART HERBISON said, "JENNIFER TURNBOW is one of the leading advocates for American songwriters. In addition, she oversees the TIN PAN SOUTH SONGWRITERS FESTIVAL, the NASHVILLE SONGWRITER AWARDS and much more. Her promotion is well deserved."

In her new role, HARRIS will work alongside the membership team on day-to-day meetings and membership events. In addition to membership duties, she also assists NEAL with sponsor and partner fulfillment.

NEAL joins NSAI as a MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY graduate with a Bachelor's in Music Business and more than 10 years of nonprofit volunteer experience. She was most recently Special Events Manager for the BIRMINGHAM ZOO, and is "excited to combine her love for nonprofit with her passion for the artistry of music and lyrics, working alongside NSAI's partners and sponsors to continue the growth of NSAI," according to the organization's website.

DURBOVAY joins NSAI as Executive Assistant for HERBISON and TURNBOW, where she will also assist on legislative and advocacy work.

Congratulate TURNBOW here, HARRIS here, NEAL here and DURBOVAY here.

« see more Net News