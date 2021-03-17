150 Shows From April-November

Beginning in APRIL, FESTY will launch a series of social distant live music concerts, at three venues: WOODLANDS NATURE RESERVE, CHARLESTON, SC, LAKE EDEN, BLACK MOUNTAIN, ASHEVILLE, NC, and CHISHOLM VINEYARDS, EARLYSVILLE, VA. FESTY will continue to feature emerging artists of rock, blues, bluegrass, indie, and reggae. Keeping safety in mind FESTY has designed the facilities accordingly while keeping them family-friendly and eco-friendly.

The confirmed show list:

KELLER WILLAMS, APRIL 9th-10th, WOODLANDS NATURE RESERVE, CHARLESTON, SC.

CARBON LEAF, APRIL 16th, LAKE EDEN, BLACK MOUNTAIN, ASHEVILLE, NC.

CARBON LEAF, APRIL 17th, CHISHOLM VINEYARDS, EARLYSVILLE, VA.

There will be 50 dates in each location, totaling more than 150 FESTY experiences from APRIL-NOVEMBER.

FESTY Co-founder MICHAEL ALLENBY said, “With FESTY’s decade-long history of providing experienced-based events, we are uniquely positioned to help bring live music back into our lives. We reimagined concerts and created an outdoor experience that puts safety first. This year’s FESTY events have limited capacity, completely contactless food and drink service, highly sanitary operating procedures -- and it’s happening in a beautiful space among the trees and under the stars.

“The pandemic put everyone’s lives in a blender, but few industries were incapacitated more than live music,” says Allenby. “Where others saw darkness and disaster, we saw breaking dawn. We’ve known that the music industry was ripe for innovation and advancement for a while, and the pandemic was the magnifying catalyst that exposed and expedited the process."

Tickets to the festival series are sold in 2-person, 4-person, and 6-person “pods”, which serve as designated areas for familiar groups to enjoy the show together and limit exposure to other attendees. Each pod is distanced from the next by at least 6 feet. Live stream tickets will also be available to select shows. For tickets and more information, visit theFESTY.com.

