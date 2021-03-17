Ockershausen

ANDY OCKERSHAUSEN, the longtime WMAL-A/WASHINGTON GM, died WEDNESDAY (3/17) in ANNAPOLIS, MD at 92.

OCKERSHAUSEN was best known for his long tenure at WMAL, where he started in 1949 and became Station Mgr. in 1960 and GM in 1965, serving in that role for over 25 years and credited with putting together the WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM's popular radio broadcast crew of FRANK HERZOG, SONNY JURGENSEN, and SAM HUFF. He also served in management at WMAL's then sister TV station WMAL-TV (now WJLA-TV) and the other EVENING STAR stations, including WLVA-A and WLVA-TV/LYNCHBURG, VA and WCIV-TV/CHARLESTON, SC, ultimately exiting WMAL in 1986 to work on a campaign to obtain a major league baseball franchise for WASHINGTON. He later took management roles at independent WFTY-TV and regional cable sports channel HOME TEAM SPORTS/COMCAST SPORTSNET WASHINGTON (now NBC SPORTS WASHINGTON). In recent years, OCKERSHAUSEN hosted "OUR TOWN," an interview podcast for BEST BARK COMMUNICATIONS.

