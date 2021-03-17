Jacob's Media Tech Survey 2021

Christian Radio saw high Net Promoter scores according to JACOBS MEDIA's TECH SURVEY 2021. JACOBS MEDIA Pres. FRED JACOBS shared that radio stations filled an emotional need in 2021, "While radio listening dropped due to in-car listening considerably slipping especially during the earliest months of the pandemic, many consumers rallied around their favorite stations. They gravitated to personalities and programming they were familiar with and they could count on. Stations that did an exemplary job of reflecting the local vibe ... supporting local businesses and essential workers ... may have helped power these all-important net promoter scores.

JACOBS went on to say, "Radio's listening levels may have taken a hit, but others became more appreciative of and engaged with their P1 stations. Trusted personalities had a chance to connect with fans in far more intimate ways than was even possible in a COVID year. The pandemic shook most of us to our cores. And so trusted, familiar, empathetic, and resonant media partners may have had an edge."

Read more at JACOB's BLOG.

JACOBS MEDIA will present a full look at TECH SURVEY 2021 at the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT , set to run APRIL 21 & 22 across the NUVOODOO CLOUD PLATFORM.

