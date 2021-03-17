Bongino

Confirming a report earlier in the day from OUTKICK.COM, WESTWOOD ONE has confirmed that it will move conservative commentator DAN BONGINO into the noon-3p (ET) weekday slot in a bid to pick up former RUSH LIMBAUGH affiliates, with the new show starting MAY 24th. BONGINO's podcast is distributed via WESTWOOD ONE and has been offered to radio stations for broadcast.

“I’m excited to embrace the immense power of radio to connect with my listeners live for three hours every day,” said BONGINO in a press release. “This is an incredible privilege, and I pledge to honor the trailblazing work of those who came before me.”



“DAN is passionate and relatable, with a natural ability to connect with his audience,” said WESTWOOD ONE Pres. SUZANNE GRIMES. “DAN has been on a meteoric rise since his podcast launched in 2019, and we look forward to watching his star continue to soar.”

Among the show's charter affiliates will be several CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk stations unspecified in the release, which names markets including NEW YORK (where CUMULUS sold its stations other than R&B rimshot WNBM and Sports WFAS-A/WHITE PLAINS), LOS ANGELES (KABC-A), CHICAGO (WLS-A), SAN FRANCISCO (KSFO-A or KGO-A), DALLAS (WBAP-A or KLIF-A), and WASHINGTON (WMAL).

PREMIERE NETWORKS, LIMBAUGH's syndicator, has yet to announce plans for a replacement for the late host; it continues to air a hybrid of guest hosts and taped LIMBAUGH segments keyed to current events.

