The 2021 GRAMMY AWARDS telecast on SUNDAY, MARCH 14 saw a 51% decline in viewership from the 2020 broadcast. The broadcast's 9.23 million viewers was an all-time low. The show did take the #2 spot for the week behind CBS' NCIS with 9.78 million viewers.

AP's DAVID BAUDER pointed out the GOLDEN GLOBES' 63% ratings drop and record low ratings for the recent EMMY AWARDS telecast.

