Local Black Pride

Last DECEMBER, the new BLACK MUSIC CITY collaboration between PHILADELPHIA public music radio stations UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA Triple A WXPN and TEMPLE UNIVERSITY Classical/Jazz WRTI, along with REC PHILLY, announced that it had secured funding from WYNCOTE FOUNDATION to award grants to Black creatives in the greater PHILADELPHIA region, Since then another $19,000 in sponsorship funding was provided by TITO’S HANDMADE VODKA, and a donation by PHILADELPHIANs DAN and MARILYN HAUSER has brought the total amount of grant money available to $48,000.

The BLACK MUSIC CITY project announced TODAY (3/17) that it is distributing that $48,000 to 23 Black creatives in the greater PHILADELPHIA area to produce new artistic works inspired by PHILADELPHIA’s rich Black music history. Each recipient is receiving between $1,000 and $3,500 each.

Work on the new creative projects will begin immediately. Grant recipients will be featured in videos hosted by artist and BLACK MUSIC CITY spokesperson SUZANN CHRISTINE. All new works must be completed by MAY 27th, with exhibition and distribution of the videos and final artwork taking place during JUNE, which is AFRICAN AMERICAN MUSIC APPRECIATION MONTH.

Learn more and see who the recipients are at BlackMusicCity.com.

