Due to the COVID-19 pandemic. LOUISVILLE PUBLIC MEDIA Triple A WFPK had to cancel its successful WATERFRONT WEDNESDAY concert series in 2020. The station hopes to rectify that this year with the intention of resuming the weekly concerts later in the summer.

The station said in an email, “Like everyone else, we’re making plans, knowing we have to stay nimble and adapt as the environment changes. We hope to launch the next season of WFPK WATERFRONT WEDNESDAY in late summer, though it will most certainly look different from previous years. WFPK WATERFRONT WEDNESDAYS have been a staple in the summer for 20 years and we know how much you love them. We miss you and look forward to providing these concerts to our community, which has been so supportive. This partnership with WATERFRONT PARK plays an important role in the vitality of our downtown and in the hearts of park patrons.“

