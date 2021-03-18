Boomplay

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP have extended their licensing agreement with BOOMPLAY from seven to 47 countries across the AFRICAN continent.

BOOMPLAY is the leading music streaming and download service based in AFRICA, and the agreement will benefit local musicians and talent and expand the listening experience for users across the continent for both domestic and international talent.

In 2018, UMG became the first major global music company to license music to the service (NET NEWS, 11/5/2018). BOOMPLAY’s catalog currently stands at more than 50 million tracks with the largest repertoire of local AFRICAN content globally, with 50 million monthly active users. Last DECEMBER, BOOMPLAY surpassed the 100 million app downloads milestone on GOOGLE PLAY.

BOOMPLAY Director Of Content & Strategy PHIL CHOI commented, “Since our original deal with UMG, the AFRICAN music industry has seen exponential growth and made huge strides towards being the next powerhouse that it should be. We’re excited to continue partnering with the UMG team to help promote their AFRICAN and international artists by bringing their catalog to even more regions across AFRICA.”

UNIVERSAL MUSIC AFRICA MD FRANCK KACOU added, “We are excited for our artists and labels to be available now to music fans across these 25 FRENCH-speaking countries, but also to reach audiences across the rest of the continent. AFRICA is rich with artistic talent and musical culture and continues to inspire millions of AFRICANS for whom music is an essential part of their daily lives. Working alongside BOOMPLAY, we will help introduce these talents to new audiences, as the appetite for music continues to grow throughout these countries.”

UMG SOUTH AFRICA/SUB-SAHARAN CEO SIPHO DIAMINI said, “We are delighted to expand our relationship with BOOMPLAY, who over the past few years have shown themselves to be dedicated to providing the best in music to fans across the continent. Through this extended agreement, BOOMPLAY will now help supply improved access to the world’s largest and most diverse music catalog to their broad user base, as we continue to introduce the best in AFRICAN and international music to the rapidly growing streaming audience across AFRICA.”

BOOMPLAY Director Of Artist & Media Relations TOSIN SORINOLA noted, “We are very optimistic that this expansion will further embed the blossoming relationship between both parties. As a platform, we are committed to ensuring that we help artists spread their music and that our users have access to all the music they love wherever they are. This expansion will afford us an opportunity to help open up more music to our users and opportunities for artists in the new regions.”

