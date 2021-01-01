eOne Music

HASBRO, which owns eONE MUSIC, a company that includes both THE LUMINEERS and the DEATH ROW catalog, is looking to sell its holdings for a cool $600 million, according to written reports. The story was first reported in BILLBOARD.

The toy company originally acquired CANADA-based parent ENTERTAINMENT ONE on DECEMBER 30th, 2019 for $3.8 billion, assuming $785 million in debt for the film division and children's properties, like PEPPA PIG and MY LITTLE PONY.

eONE's music assets include DUALTONE RECORDS (THE LUMINEERS), CANADIAN label LAST GANG RECORDS (whose founder CHRIS TAYLOR is now the Global President) of eONE MUSIC, which boasts the production music entity AUDIO NETWORK, and both music publishing and digital indie distribution arms.

The portfolio also includes DRG's BROADWAY soundtracks, SHERATON SQUARE's rock recordings, and COMPENDIA and LIGHT RECORDS' Christian/gospel music. Among those collective catalogs are recordings by THE GAME, ACE FREHLEY, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, BRANDY, CHUCK BERRY, EN VOGUE, GHOSTFACE KILLAH, GUY CLARK, LIL KIM, LALAH HATHAWAY, POP EVIL, SNOOP DOGG, THE STRUMBELLAS, WAKKA FLAKKA FLAME, SOLOMON BURKE ,RZA, BOB JAMES, CHARLIE DANIELS and the musical theater actress BARBARA COOK. ;

eONE generates about $120 million in annual revenue, according to the company's 2019 financial report. The music operation began life in 1987 as KOCH ENTERTAINMENT, with founder MICHAEL KOCH selling the company in 2005 to the ROW ENTERTAINMENT INCOME FUND for about $80 million. The fund subsequently changed its name to ENTERTAINMENT ONE INCOME FUND and then simply ENTERTAINMENT ONE.. Chris Taylor, who sold his company Last Gang to Entertainment One, is currently running the music operation as global president Entertainment One Music.

