Mississippi FM Sold
March 17, 2021
MORNING STAR MEDIA, LLC is selling News-Talk WZKR/COLLINSVILLE, MS to TELESOUTH COMMUNICATIONS, INC. for $44,000. The station has been an affiliate of the buyer's "SUPERTALK MISSISSIPPI" format since 2011.
In other filings with the FCC, EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION is selling W272DD/FAYETTEVILLE, NC to COLONIAL RADIO GROUP, INC. for $50,000. The primary station is listed as EMF Contemporary Christian WKFV (K-LOVE)/CLINTON, NC.