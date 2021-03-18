Daily Reports

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk KPCC/PASADENA-LOS ANGELES is partnering with PBS affiliates KOCE-TV (PBS SOCAL) and KCET-TV for a free daily news service that will be available as audio podcasts and on television. "SOCAL UPDATE" will be two two-minute daily segment that will be posted as podcasts and will air as TV news updates on the two TV stations as two evening segments on each station and a combined four-minute version on KCET. The stations tested the concept last APRIL with a daily segment, "REPORTER ROUNDUP," created in response to the pandemic and aired on KCET, online, and KPCC, and which led to testing the revamped version in FEBRUARY in a soft launch.

“We think this initiative reflects the best of public media, and reflects why so many Americans place their trust in public media. Our audiences view us as a trusted source in good times as well as in challenging times,” said PBS SOCAL and KCET Pres./CEO ANDRES RUSSELL. “We believe that SOCAL UPDATE can provide an important new model for trusted local news and journalism for SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA.”

“Our community has important needs and a strong interest in local news from around our region, which has been heightened by the pandemic,” said PBS SOCAL and KCET Chief Creative Officer JUAN DEVIS. “We are telling stories abandoned by commercial media as we are doing everything we possibly can to reach our community and make sure that local news is both free and available for all.”

“This community-owned, local, public media news collaboration sets a new model for trusted local news and journalism in SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA as NPR and PBS are two of the most fair and accurate sources of news that exist in the world today,” said SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA PUBLIC RADIO Chief Content Officer KRISTEN MULLER. “We look forward to this exciting new partnership with PBS SOCAL and KCET.”

