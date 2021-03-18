Griffin

The LOS ANGELES-based digital rights technology company PEX has hired music industry veteran and PHO LIST co-founder JIM GRIFFIN for the position of VP/Digital Rights. He will contribute his copyright, metadata, and music licensing expertise to PEX and its clients.

GRIFFIN co-founded the PHO LIST over 20 years ago as a weekly meeting to discuss the digital delivery of art and music. His career spans digital networks, music, and data serving as CTO of GEFFEN RECORDS, CEO of CHERRY LANE DIGITAL, and President of NETWORK LICENSING at WARNER MUSIC GROUP. He was a consultant and advisor to NOKIA, WIPO, and SOUNDEXCHANGE. He was an expert witness on copyright issues before the US SENATE and HOUSE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE.

JIM GRIFFIN said, “I’ve been following PEX closely for years and have watched it grow from just a vision to its current state as the best-in-class identification technology. I’m enthralled to be part of the company that will bring long-awaited transparency and real-time copyright licensing to social media and other user-generated content.”

PEX SVP/Digital Rights BOB BARBIERE said, “I’m very excited about the addition of JIM to the team. As a recognized expert in the areas of copyright, metadata, and music licensing, JIM will be an immediate and invaluable asset. He has worked closely with the world’s top rights holders and content distribution companies and comes with an intimate knowledge of the regulatory dynamics driving the US and EU copyright reforms we are now witnessing.”

