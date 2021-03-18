Top 15 Podcast Advertisers

MAGELLAN AI's list of the top 15 spenders on podcast advertising for FEBRUARY is led once again by BETTERHELP, with GEICO repeating in second place. On the "movers & shakers" list of companies which have increased their spending on podcast advertising, FEATHER, FARMERS INSURANCE, and T-MOBILE topped the list.

The rankings for top spenders:

1. BETTERHELP

2. GEICO

3. PROGRESSIVE

4. NBCUNIVERSAL

5. ZIPRECRUITER

6. HELLOFRESH

7. SIMPLISAFE

8. EXPRESSVPN

9. BANK OF AMERICA

10. AMAZON

11. MCDONALDS

12. SQUARESPACE

13. CAPITAL ONE

14. STAMPS.COM

15. IBM

Top "movers & shakers":

1. FEATHER

2. FARMERS INSURANCE

3. T-MOBILE

4. ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV

5. GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF CONTINUING STUDIES

6. ANCESTRY

7. VIACOMCBS (PARAMOUNT +)

8. 3M

9. THUMBTACK

10. MITSUBISHI MOTORS

11. SIMPLE CONTACTS

12. LIVING ESSENTIALS

13. SOULCYCLE

14. BRIGHT CELLARS

15. PPI BEAUTY

