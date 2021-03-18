-
Magellan AI Top 15 Podcast Advertiser List Topped Again By BetterHelp
March 18, 2021 at 8:52 AM (PT)
MAGELLAN AI's list of the top 15 spenders on podcast advertising for FEBRUARY is led once again by BETTERHELP, with GEICO repeating in second place. On the "movers & shakers" list of companies which have increased their spending on podcast advertising, FEATHER, FARMERS INSURANCE, and T-MOBILE topped the list.
The rankings for top spenders:
1. BETTERHELP
2. GEICO
3. PROGRESSIVE
4. NBCUNIVERSAL
5. ZIPRECRUITER
6. HELLOFRESH
7. SIMPLISAFE
8. EXPRESSVPN
9. BANK OF AMERICA
10. AMAZON
11. MCDONALDS
12. SQUARESPACE
13. CAPITAL ONE
14. STAMPS.COM
15. IBM
Top "movers & shakers":
1. FEATHER
2. FARMERS INSURANCE
3. T-MOBILE
4. ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV
5. GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF CONTINUING STUDIES
6. ANCESTRY
7. VIACOMCBS (PARAMOUNT +)
8. 3M
9. THUMBTACK
10. MITSUBISHI MOTORS
11. SIMPLE CONTACTS
12. LIVING ESSENTIALS
13. SOULCYCLE
14. BRIGHT CELLARS
15. PPI BEAUTY
Read more from MAGELLAN AI here.