Kane Brown To Perform

COX MEDIA GROUP Country KWEN (K95.5)/TULSA, OK surprised listeners this morning (3/18) with the announcement of a live concert featuring KANE BROWN with support from RESTLESS ROAD set for WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7th. The station's "CASH & BRADLEY" morning show was the first to share the news with listeners, revealing that the only way to attend the show is by winning tickets through the station. K95.5 will give away tickets to 100 winners, and plans to keep the concert location a secret until the day before the show.

“We are so excited to be the station that brings live music back to TULSA after such a long stretch without big artists playing here,” says KWEN Director of Branding and Programming MATT BRADLEY. “We have more fun events like this one planned for TULSA. We can’t wait to start announcing them and giving our loyal listeners more chances to win.”

