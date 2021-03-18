Gross

NPR and WHYY INC. News-Talk WHYY/PHILADELPHIA "FRESH AIR" host TERRY GROSS will receive the 2021 Audio Vanguard Award at the ON AIR FEST podcasting event on APRIL 9th. GROSS follows "THIS AMERICAN LIFE" creator/host IRA GLASS as a recipient of the honor.

ON AIR FEST Founder SCOTT NEWMAN said, “One of the most iconic interviewers of our time, TERRY approaches each person she speaks to with a unique blend of intelligence, persistence, warmth, and curiosity.”

