Fine

The FCC has proposed a $6,000 fine against BILLY R. AUTRY for filing late license renewal applications for WKRA-A and WKRA-F/HOLLY SPRINGS, MS. The applications were supposed to be filed by FEBRUARY 3, 2020 but were not filed until MAY 20th with no explanation offered.

The Commission also reached a Consent Decree with ARKANSAS BROADCASTING FOUNDATION, INC., resolving online public file violations at KABF/LITTLE ROCK, AR. The licensee agreed to create and adhere to a compliance plan to avoid further violations.

