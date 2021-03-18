Song Suffragettes Seventh Anniversary

NASHVILLE's female singer-songwriter collective, SONG SUFFRAGETTES, will celebrate its seventh anniversary on MONDAY, MARCH 29th with two performance rounds featuring 11 singer-songwriters, and a special presentation to respect songwriter and WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE recording artist ASHLEY McBRYDE. She will be presented with the SONG SUFFRAGETTES’ “Yellow Rose of Inspiration Award” for her contributions to the songwriting community, including writing many of the songs that have inspired the 308 women who have performed on the SONG SUFFRAGETTES stage through the years.

McBRYDE has penned songs cut by artists including GARTH BROOKS, TRISHA YEARWOOD and CHRISSY METZ. She is the third woman to receive the "Yellow Rose" honor after esteemed songwriter/publisher LIZ ROSE, who received it in 2019, and hitmaker LAURA VELTZ, who received it in 2020. McBRYDE will participate in a Q&A, and also take the stage to perform a few songs as part of the celebration.

The first songwriter round will begin at 6p (CT) on MARCH 29th at THE LISTENING ROOM CAFE in NASHVILLE, and will feature 19th & GRAND RECORDS' TENILLE ARTS, who played her first of many SONG SUFFRAGETTES shows in 2016. TMWRK RECORDS' KALIE SHORR will host the show and join ARTS, along with fellow singer-songwriters MADELINE FINN, LIVY JEANNE and BRITTNEY SPENCER.



The second songwriter round of the evening will be hosted by longtime SONG SUFFRAGETTE CANDI CARPENTER, and feature singer-songwriters MIA MANTIA, KAYLIN ROBERSON, SOPHIA SCOTT and ALLIE DUNN. Both of the evening’s songwriter rounds will be supported by cajon player, multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter MIA MORRIS, who will also perform. Tickets for the show are available here. Stream them live on the SONG SUFFRAGETTES' YOUTUBE channel here.

