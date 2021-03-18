A Stand Against Hate

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS issued a statement condemning the increase in violence against Asian Americans in light of the ATLANTA shootings and has added resources for reporters addressing the situation.

The statement read, "We are appalled and saddened by the horrific tragedy in ATLANTA, and our hearts go out to the victims and their families. NAB strongly condemns the alarming resurgence of attacks, harassment and discrimination against Asian Americans, and we have committed resources for broadcasters providing comprehensive coverage of hate crimes. America's local radio and television broadcasters and network partners are dedicated to creating awareness, working with community leaders and providing a voice for vulnerable communities to help put an end to this disturbing outbreak of violence."

The NAB also updated its Awareness in Reporting toolkit to add resources from ASIAN AMERICANS ADVANCING JUSTICE (AAJC) for reporters to use while covering the Asian American community and the wave of violent acts against the community. The toolkit also includes guidance from the ASIAN AMERICAN JOURNALISTS ASSOCIATION about coverage of the ATLANTA shootings.

