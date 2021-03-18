Sold

GEOS COMMUNICATIONS is selling W223CC/WILKES-BARRE, PA to FAMILY LIFE MINISTRIES, INC. for $200,000. The primary station will be WKRZ-HD3/FREELAND-SCRANTON.

In other filings with the FCC, GAIL LEE BURKE is selling W222AL/CAPE MAY, NJ to QUILVIO PERDOMO's PERDOMO MEDIA GROUP CORPORATION for $60,000. The primary station is listed as TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Sports WENJ (97.3 ESPN)/MILLVILLE-ATLANTIC CITY.

SOUTHWEST ENVIRONMENTAL CENTER is transferring KTAL-LP/LAS CRUCES, NM to LAS CRUCES COMMUNITY RADIO for no consideration.

TAMPA RADIO, INC. has applied for an STA to operate W241DH/BRADENTON, FL with temporary facilities of 3 watts ERP using an existing antenna and transmission line.

And VIC MICHAEL's MICHAEL RADIO COMPANY, LLC has closed on the sale of Religion KNIT-A/SALT LAKE CITY and K233DV/DRAPER, UT to HI-LINE RADIO FELLOWSHIP, INC. for $200,000. The buyer has operated KNIT under a time brokerage agreement sinve APRIL 1, 2019.

