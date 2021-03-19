New 4 Year Deal

NORTH AMERICAN BROADCASTING COMPANY's (NABC) Active Rock WRKZ (99.7 THE BLITZ)/COLUMBUS, OH announced THURSDAY (3/18) they have signed LOPER & RANDI IN THE MORNING to another four year deal. The new contract coincides with the married duos 9th anniversary with the station in APRIL.

NABCo's VP/Programming and Operations HAL FISH said, "We’ve literally watched LOPER AND RANDI’s family grow up before our eyes! They’ve shared their personal experiences in an honest and frequently fun way, especially throughout this challenging year and it’s clearly connected with BLITZ listeners. We’re excited for the next chapter!”

LOPER said, “The last nine years have been a shared experience between LOPER AND RANDI IN THE MORNING and THE BLITZ audience. We look forward to deepening that experience and raising the bar for what local morning radio can be in 2021! Here’s to four more years!”

RANDI added, “I’m so happy to call COLUMBUS my home for another four years! Our four kids, JAYDEN, KAYLEE, MAKENZIE and KNOX will be ecstatic!”

North American Broadcasting Company

« see more Net News