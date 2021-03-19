Carole Bayer Sager (Photo: DFree / Shutterstock.com)

MERCK MERCURIADES' HIPGNOSIS SONGS FUND LTD has acquired the catalog of CAROLE BAYER SAGER, spanning 55 years and containing some of the world’s most popular and successful songs including "A Groovy Kind Of Love," "When I Need You," "Nobody Does It Better," "That’s What Friends Are For," "Heartlight," "The Prayer," "Don’t Cry Out Loud," "On My Own," It’s The Falling In Love," "Arthur's Theme (Best That You Can Do)" and "Heartbreaker," among many others. BAYER SAGER is one of the extremely rare EGOT (EMMY, GRAMMY, OSCAR, TONY) nominees and has been decorated with OSCAR, GRAMMY and GOLDEN GLOBE awards.

Despite a successful solo career which saw her release three albums in the 1970s, BAYER SAGER is best known for her work as a songwriter and producer for some of the world’s most successful artists, including collaborations with CARLY SIMON, BARBRA STREISAND, MICHAEL JACKSON, FRANK SINATRA, BOB DYLAN, WHITNEY HOUSTON, RAY CHARLES, DOLLY PARTON, ARETHA FRANKLIN, NEIL DIAMOND, BETTE MIDLER, CELINE DION, PHIL COLLINS, ROD STEWART and REBE McENTIRE.

Other recent HIPGNOSIS catalog acquisitions include producer BOB ROCK, SHAKIRA, NEIL YOUNG, LINDSEY BUCKINGHAM, JIMMY IOVINE, MARIAH CAREY RICK JAMES and KOBALT MUSIC.

