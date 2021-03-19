Objection

iHEARTMEDIA and investor MICHAEL TABOR's GLOBAL MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT INVESTMENTS (GMEI) are trading filings at the FCC over TABOR's request that his U.K.-based company be allowed to own up to 49.99% of iHEART (NET NEWS 3/17), reports CAMPAIGN.

GMEI owns 8.7% of iHEART and asked for the higher percentage in a letter to the FCC; iHEART has responded by asking the FCC to allow GMEI to buy only up to 9.99%. and adding that it had been surprised to learn, in a corporate name-change filing, of GMEI's acquisition of more than 5% of its stock. In response to iHEART's response, GMEI said that it was “frustrated” by iHEART's petition and “surprised” that iHEART did not ask for the same 49.99% cap that GMEI had requested, and said that it had disclosed its plans to iHEARTMEDIA lawyers last month, adding that its move was “not hostile” and had the intention to “co-operate and work together.”

The company also claimed that TABOR's son, ASHLEY TABOR-KING, called iHEARTMEDIA CEO BOB PITTMAN and other senior management, also in FEBRUARY.

« see more Net News