LEIGHTON BROADCASTING Country KZPK (WILD COUNTRY 99)/ST. CLOUD, MN MD/afternoon driver BROOK STEPHENS has added afternoon duties at sister Country station KYCK in her hometown of GRAND FORKS, ND.

STEPHENS shared the news on FACEBOOK YESTERDAY (3/18), writing, “No, I’m not moving! However, LEIGHTON BROADCASTING and technology thanks to TONY ABFALTER make it possible for me to simultaneously do two different shows, one for 97 KYCK and one for WILD COUNTRY 99, phones and all! Whether I decide to sit in the WILD studios of ST. CLOUD or the KYCK studios of GRAND FORKS, I will be spending afternoons on the radio with you!”

She added, “I’ve wanted to be on KYCK since 1997 when I started radio. It’s only taken 24 years, LOL. Good things come to those who wait!"

