Hamilton Returns

TOM HAMILTON has returned to CURTIS MEDIA GROUP as Market Mgr. for Sports WSJS-A-W268CG-W285EU-WMFR-A-W283CV-WPCM-A-W283BT (SPORTS HUB)/GREENSBORO-WINSTON-SALEM-HIGH POINT, NC. HAMLTON served as GM of WSJS and WMFR in 2007-11 and previously worked at CBS RADIO and CLEAR CHANNEL in the TRIAD and BURBACH BROADCASTING and served as Market Mgr. for CENTENNIAL BROADCASTING in FREDERICKSBURG, VA in 2012-13.

Pres./COO TRIP SAVERY said, “We are very pleased to welcome TOM back to CURTIS MEDIA GROUP. He has enjoyed much success in the TRIAD for many years, and we look forward to TOM leading our efforts with WSJS SPORTS.”

HAMILTON said, “The return to CURTIS MEDIA GROUP was the primary reason why this decision was such as easy one. The opportunity to once again work with so many familiar faces and established professionals simply adds to my excitement. I look forward discovering the numerous opportunities and challenges that lie before us.”

« see more Net News