Carothers And Whelees

CURTIS MEDIA GROUP Country WQDR/RALEIGH, NC is on the hunt for a new morning show co-host as longtime personality JANIE CAROTHERS has made the decision to pursue another opportunity outside of radio. CAROTHERS joined the station nearly 15 years ago as part of an on-air talent search contest. She will continue to be part of the station on a part-time basis.

She made the announcement about her departure on-air this morning, saying, “This isn’t a decision that I made easily or quickly. After nearly 15 years of doing mornings on QDR, I am looking forward to a 'normal schedule' so that I can have more quality time with my family. It’s so bittersweet, and I am grateful that QDR is supporting my decision to step away from mornings while still letting me be involved on a part-time basis.” Watch the full announcement here.

Station PD MIKE BIDDLE added, "JANIE has been such a big part of our family, and it’s been awesome to see her develop into a true radio professional. We discovered JANIE as a listener who showed a passion for Country music and our radio station, and watched her turn that into a 15-year career that includes multiple CMA and ACM awards … Amazing! We’re going to miss seeing her on a daily basis, but we’re happy for the opportunity she has professionally, but more importantly, the opportunity it gives her to focus on family.”

The station is looking for someone with at least three years of radio experience and a track record of success and working well with others to fill the slot alongside co-host MIKE WHELESS. Email your resume, aircheck, production samples, examples of social media content, references and anything else you think will help you stand out to BIDDLE here. Find the official job posting on the CURTIS MEDIA website here.

« see more Net News