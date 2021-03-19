Kingsley

The late BOB KINGSLEY’s mark on Country music and Country radio will be available for all to see with the 2022 release of "BOB KINGSLEY’s Book Of Records." The coffee table book, to be published by NAUTILUS PUBLISHING, was written by KINGSLEY himself throughout the span of his life, and will highlight the Country music format through his eyes. Also included are never-before-heard stories as well as hundreds of exclusive photos. The announcement of the book, which will also be available as an audio book, came TODAY (3/19), what would have been KINGSLEY's 82nd birthday.

All proceeds from the print and audio books will be donated to the COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM's COVID-19 relief fund.

“It only seems appropriate that we remember BOB today, on what would be his 82nd birthday, with a book that chronicles the music he loved and the stories he spent a lifetime documenting,” said President of KCCS PRODUCTIONS, INC. and KINGSLEY's widow, NAN KINGSLEY, who is executive producing the project. “For 60 years BOB was a part of Country music in many capacities, but his global reach on radio was his most important and lasting contribution to the NASHVILLE community. I am so pleased to see BOB’s first-hand take on so many of the legends, superstars, and new artists be brought to life. BOB never lost his passion for listening to new music and learning from those who made it. I think that will be evident when readers digest this project.”

“BOB KINGSLEY changed Country radio forever, and he was a constant figure in the format’s history for 60 years,” said NAUTILUS Creative Dir. & Publisher NEIL WHITE. “We could not be more thrilled to collaborate with NAN and her team on this project. No other radio voice in Country music has had the impact BOB had, and I am pleased that his journey through the years will be documented forever in 'Book Of Records.'”

« see more Net News