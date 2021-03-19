Dotty (Ashley Charles)

COOL FM & APPLE MUSIC are teaming up again to launch "THE AGENDA RADIO WITH DOTTY" on the NIGERIAN radio media syndicate and will be heard in LAGOS.

This is the third joint venture for the companies, the others being AFRICA NOW RADIO WITH CUPPY and RAP LIFE WITH EBRO DARDEN.

THE AGENDA RADIO WITH DOTTY will air SATURDAY's at 11a (LAGOS) beginning this weekend (3/20). She is APPLE MUSIC’s Lead Cultural Curator for Black Music in the UK.

DOTTY said, “NIGERIA is a country brimming with musical excellence so it’s a massive honor to be able to broadcast our show in such an exciting place. I’m so glad the COOL FM listeners will now be joining THE AGENDA RADIO party."

COOL FM Head of Digital KOLAPO OLADAPO added, “The expansion of our collaboration with APPLE MUSIC is further proof that the future of radio is a fusion of digital and traditional media meeting at a crossroad of content creation and audience engagement. More and more traditional media across AFRICA needs to see digital platforms as allies not competitors.”

Programs Mgr.TRIUMPH “TYRONE” GRANDEUR said, “We are currently building the framework for the future of radio operations in NIGERIA. And together with APPLE MUSIC, we’re excited for that future."

COOL FM CEO SERGE NOUJAIM commented, “The future of media, like everything else, is collaboration. Together, everyone achieves more. Everyone reaches their goal faster. However, you always have to choose your collaborators carefully.

"That's why it's such a big deal that such a major player in the NIGERIAN broadcast industry as COOL FM would team up with such major players in the global music industry as APPLE MUSIC and SHAZAM. The good times could only just be beginning.”

