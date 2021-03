Vijay Das

ILIAD MEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic KWYD (WILD 101)/BOISE APD/midday host VIJAY DAS exits the station after nearly eight years. A WASHINGTON, DC native, DAS came to KWYD in 2013 after stints at WHKF/HARRISBURG, PA, WNRW/LOUISVILLE, KY and WVRT/WILLIAMSPORT, PA.

No word on what is next for DAS, who is also a stand-up comedian. Reach out to the talented MR. DAS at vijaydas110@gmail.com.

